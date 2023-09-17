VIEW ALL SCORES
Southern collects first victory of season over Alabama A&M

Southern protected home field, defeating Alabama A&M . Gary Quarles shined with rushing and receiving touchdowns. Harold Blood contributed with passing.

Southern defended their home field on Saturday evening, defeating Alabama A&M by a final score of 20-10.

Gary Quarles led the way for Southern, showcasing both his running and pass-catching ability. He rushed for one touchdown while catching one touchdown to wreak havoc on Alabama A&M’s defense. Harold Blood contributed as well, completing 14-of-25 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Jags’ success, they won the turnover battle 4-1.

Photo Courtesy of Tristian Holliday/Southern Athletics

Alabama A&M was led by quarterback Quincy Casey. He completed 19-of-39 passes for 228 yards. Casey leaned on receiver Terrell Gardner, who recorded 78 yards on six receptions.

Key Metrics to Victory: Southern

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 56-44 run-pass split with 35 rushing attempts and 27 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 25:48 (43% of the game)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting four turnovers from Alabama A&M

Southern earned its first win of the year. The Jags’ next game is a Sept. 30 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field. Alabama A&M’s record dropped to 1-2 with the loss. The Bulldogs will look for a better result in their next game, a Sept. 21 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Louis Crews Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

