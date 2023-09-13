HBCU Gameday D2 Staff Poll: Week Three (2023

Week Two of college football is in the books and it’s time for our first update to the HBCU Gameday D2 poll.

Early season games in HBCU football are usually full of variety when it comes to scheduling structure, so it’s often hard to judge beyond knee-jerk reactions. From matchups against higher-level opponents to non-conference matchups, there were a lot of results but it’s hard to make a judgment after just a handful of games. Everyone is either 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2.



But that’s our job here at HBCU Gameday so here it goes!

1 Benedict — 70

The defending SIAC Champions pitched a shutout for the second-consecutive game and it remains atop the list.

2 Virginia Union — 62

VUU picked up another win, taking down Shaw despite Jada Byers getting hurt in the game.

3 Virginia State — 54



VSU didn’t suffer a letdown after knocking off Norfolk State, taking care of Tusculum to stay unbeaten.

4 Miles — 42

Miles took down Alabama State to move to 2-0. This could be a team to watch in October.

5 Tuskegee — 40

Tuskegee turned on the gas and took care of Kentucky State in Week Two.

6 Bowie State — 32

BSU fell on the road to Davenport, but the Delaware State win keeps it ranked high.

7 Fort Valley State — 25

Fort Valley State bounced back from a tough Tuskegee loss to take out its frustration on Clark Atlanta.

8 Allen — 15

Allen pounded on Columbus State with 49 points and will look to move to 3-0 when it takes on Kentucky State this week.

9 Bluefield State — 10

Bluefield State fell off the horse after an easy Week One win.

10 Fayetteville State — 9

Fayetteville State lost again but clearly a few folks on our staff see something many of us don’t.