Carolina Panthers nearing deal with Tarik Cohen, per report

The Carolina Panthers are getting close to a deal to bring Tarik Cohen back to the NFL.
The North Carolina A&T legend and former Chicago Bears running back recently worked out with the team and is close to being signed, according to ML Football.
Cohen, who excelled as both a return man and a running back with the Bears, hasn’t played since he tore his ACL back in 2020. He moved back to North Carolina to rehab from his injury.
Cohen first burst onto the scene in Greensboro, helping turn North Carolina A&T into a perennial power in the MEAC. From 2013 through 2016, Cohen shattered pretty much every A&T and many MEAC records. His 5,619 rushing yards lead the school and conference and are second among all HBCU backs.
The Bears drafted Tarik Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the first back from an HBCU to be drafted since Livingstone College’s Wilmont Perry in 1998. Cohen immediately paid dividends for the Bears as a rookie, scoring on the ground, through the air, on returns and even with his arm.
His sophomore season was even better as Cohen became an All-Pro Return man. Pretty impressive for a guy who didn’t return kicks or punts in college.
The Carolina Panthers already have one former North Carolina A&T star on its squad as offensive lineman Ricky Lee made the squad after being picked up as an undrafted free agent.