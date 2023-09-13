VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Alcorn State looking for season win with matchup against McNeese

Riding on a current losing streak, Alcorn State is hoping to secure a victory over McNeese, who the Braves dominated last season
Alcorn State and McNeese are set to battle on Saturday evening. These sides will be fighting to turn things around, as both enter with two-game losing streaks. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 30-19 win for Alcorn State.

Alcorn State (0-2 Overall)

The Braves come into this contest with a 0-2 record on the season. Their offense has had its fair share of struggles this season. In total, they’re only scoring an average of 12.0 points a game. The Braves’ defense is conceding an average of 463 yards and 39.0 points per game.

Alcorn State

Jarveon Howard gears up after an impressive performance in Alcorn State’s last game. Howard rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.

Alcorn State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 67-33 rush-pass play selection split.

Alcorn State went 5-6 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Alcorn State’s only game against a Southland opponent this season.

McNeese (0-2 Overall)

The Cowboys will come into this contest with a 0-2 record on the season. They are averaging 20.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of five touchdowns so far this year. Their defense allows an average of 557 yards and 50.5 points per game.

Coleby Hamm will look to find the end zone again after his rushing score in McNeese’s last game. Hamm rushed for 9 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.

McNeese’s ground game is unique, with 45% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.

McNeese

McNeese enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 49.0 points in their only away game this season. This is McNeese’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

