VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Grambling overwhelmed by LSU’s offensive dominance

Grambling faced an offensive attack in LSU, struggling to answer back throughout the game.
Posted on

LSU put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 72 points to Grambling’s 10 to power past the Tigers on Saturday evening.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Jayden Daniels led the way for LSU, throwing for 269 yards and five touchdowns in this one. The Fighting Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.

LSU
LSU

Chance Williams led the way for Grambling, rushing for 106 yards on seven rushing attempts. The Tigers struggled from the start, allowing LSU to jump to a 42-10 lead in the first half.

Key Metrics to Victory: LSU

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 59-41 run-pass split with 48 rushing attempts and 34 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 33:11 (55% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 79% of third downs (11-14) while Grambling converted just 25% (3-12)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting two turnovers from Grambling
  • Penalties – recorded two penalties for 20 yards while Grambling had 13 penalties for 104 yards
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Grambling’s 67% efficiency

Both teams take the field again on Sept. 16. LSU takes on conference rival Mississippi St. at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, where the Fighting Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Grambling will be thankful to return home when they meet a Fla. Memorial side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Eddie Robinson Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Grambling overwhelmed by LSU’s offensive dominance
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

140
2023 Football

Bethune-Cookman collects first season victory over Savannah State
Southern University, Mumford Stadium Southern University, Mumford Stadium
509
Southern

Southern University, LSU tailgating will be allowed
114
2023 Football

Miles prevails over Alabama State in thrilling matchup
433
FAMU

Florida A&M upsets South Alabama in volleyball home opener
44
2023 Football

Battle of the Bay: Norfolk State triumphs over Hampton
To Top
X