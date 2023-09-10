Grambling overwhelmed by LSU’s offensive dominance

LSU put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 72 points to Grambling’s 10 to power past the Tigers on Saturday evening.
Jayden Daniels led the way for LSU, throwing for 269 yards and five touchdowns in this one. The Fighting Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Chance Williams led the way for Grambling, rushing for 106 yards on seven rushing attempts. The Tigers struggled from the start, allowing LSU to jump to a 42-10 lead in the first half.
Key Metrics to Victory: LSU
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 59-41 run-pass split with 48 rushing attempts and 34 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:11 (55% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 79% of third downs (11-14) while Grambling converted just 25% (3-12)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting two turnovers from Grambling
- Penalties – recorded two penalties for 20 yards while Grambling had 13 penalties for 104 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Grambling’s 67% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 16. LSU takes on conference rival Mississippi St. at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, where the Fighting Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Grambling will be thankful to return home when they meet a Fla. Memorial side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Eddie Robinson Stadium.
