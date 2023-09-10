VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

FAMU falls to South Florida in hard-fought contest

FAMU faced a tough challenge as South Florida overpowered them. Terrell Jennings stood out with two rushing touchdowns for the Rattlers.
Posted on

South Florida overpowered Florida A&M (FAMU) on Saturday evening to claim a 38-24 victory.

Byrum Brown had his eyes on the endzone inSouth Florida’s win. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another two, wreaking havoc on FAMU’s defense. Brown got help as well, particularly from Naiem Simmons and Michel Dukes. As a team, the Bulls’ offense generated 2.9 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Terrell Jennings starred in the ground game for FAMU, rushing for two touchdowns. Florida A&M made too many mistakes early on, giving up three turnovers in the first quarter alone.

FAMU South Florida

Key Metrics to Victory: South Florida

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 37 passing attempts and 44 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 28:13 (47% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (8-19) while Florida A&M converted just 36% (4-11)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting five turnovers from Florida A&M
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Florida A&M’s 75% efficiency

Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. South Florida meets Alabama at Raymond James, where the Bulls will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, FAMU will be thankful to return home when they meet winning-streak riding West Florida at Bragg Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

