Alcorn State overpowered by SFA offensive game

Stephen F. Austin (SFA) got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Alcorn State by a final score of 38-10.
Tailback Jerrell Wimbley led the way for SFA, accumulating 122 yards on 18 rushing attempts. Brian Mauer contributed as well, completing 18-of-37 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown. Much of the team’s success came down to their effectiveness on third down. They converted 53 percent of their attempts, sustaining drives and pushing the offense forward.
Jarveon Howard starred in the ground game for Alcorn State, rushing for one touchdown. The Braves’ run defense was a key issue against the Lumberjacks. They gave up 6.5 yards per carry to SFA rushers.
Key Metrics to Victory: SFA
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 37 passing attempts and 38 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:13 (50% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 53% of third downs (8-15) while Alcorn State converted just 31% (4-13)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 30 yards while Alcorn State had eight penalties for 64 yards
Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. SFA heads to Turpin to take on Northwestern St., where the Lumberjacks will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will try to rebound when they host McNeese at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.
