VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Alcorn State overpowered by SFA offensive game

Alcorn State’s struggle with run defense proved costly as SFA overpowered them, led by Jarveon Howard’s standout performance.
Posted on

Stephen F. Austin (SFA) got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Alcorn State by a final score of 38-10.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total
SFA

Tailback Jerrell Wimbley led the way for SFA, accumulating 122 yards on 18 rushing attempts. Brian Mauer contributed as well, completing 18-of-37 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown. Much of the team’s success came down to their effectiveness on third down. They converted 53 percent of their attempts, sustaining drives and pushing the offense forward.

Jarveon Howard starred in the ground game for Alcorn State, rushing for one touchdown. The Braves’ run defense was a key issue against the Lumberjacks. They gave up 6.5 yards per carry to SFA rushers.

Alcorn State

Key Metrics to Victory: SFA

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 37 passing attempts and 38 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 30:13 (50% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 53% of third downs (8-15) while Alcorn State converted just 31% (4-13)
  • Penalties – recorded four penalties for 30 yards while Alcorn State had eight penalties for 64 yards

Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. SFA heads to Turpin to take on Northwestern St., where the Lumberjacks will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will try to rebound when they host McNeese at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Alcorn State overpowered by SFA offensive game
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

34
2023 Football

Howard’s dominant offense secures victory over Morehouse
913
2023 Football

Gameday Preview | Alabama State and Miles prepare for matchup
191
2023 Football

South Carolina State battles but falls to Georgia Tech
39
2023 Football

NC Central’s ground attack dominates NC A&T Defense
Tez Walker Tez Walker
729
2023 Football

Tez Walker denied chance to play for North Carolina in 2023
To Top
X