Southern University, Mumford Stadium
Southern

Southern University, LSU tailgating will be allowed

Southern University and LSU tailgating will go on this weekend despite a state burn ban in Louisiana.

Both Southern University and LSU tailgating will be impacted by a state order, but both universities are welcoming fans to throw down.

The two Baton Rouge, LA-based universities both announced this week that they will allow tailgating despite the statewide burn ban currently in effect.  LSU tailgating will include fans from Grambling State as the two schools will meet for the first time in history on the gridiron. Southern University will host rival Jackson State in a highly-anticipated matchup. 

“Wildfires are still burning across our state. Hundreds of firefighters are still working hard to extinguish those fires and there’s a grave concern more can develop,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis, “This decision was not made lightly, but it is being made with public safety, including the safety of our first responders, as the top priority.”

LSU, Death Valley
Tiger Stadium AKA “Death Valley,” at LSU.

“Even though we have received a limited amount of rain, drought conditions still exist that could result in a massive wildfire,” said Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain, “We are asking for your help.  Please continue to follow the guidelines of the burn ban that remains in place at this time. Let’s continue to pray for much-needed rain that will allow us all to get back to normal.”

Southern University Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to tailgate safely and, if necessary, seek alternative catering options, the school said in a release. 

