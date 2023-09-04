Game Preview | SC State competes against Georgia Tech

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday afternoon matchup between Georgia Tech and South Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Each of these teams will be hoping this game is a rebound performance. Georgia Tech is coming off a 34-39 loss to Louisville, while South Carolina State is suffering through a two-game losing streak. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Georgia Tech (0-1 Overall, 0-1 in ACC)
The Yellow Jackets will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-1. They are scoring an average of 34.0 points per contest, with a total of 5 touchdowns on the year. The Yellow Jackets’ defense is conceding an average of 474 yards and 39.0 points per game.
Haynes King is looking to continue the play he showcased in Georgia Tech’s last game. King threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s loss.
Georgia Tech’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Malik Rutherford has been on the receiving end of 27% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Georgia Tech went 5-7 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Georgia Tech’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
South Carolina State (0-2 Overall)
The Bulldogs will come into this contest with a 0-2 record on the season. They are averaging 5.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of one touchdowns so far this year. Their defense allows an average of 420 yards and 30.5 points per game.
Tight end Keshawn Toney will be leading the way for South Carolina State. Toney has accumulated 4 receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
South Carolina State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.
South Carolina State enters after putting up a 3-8 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 24.0 points in their only away game this season. This is South Carolina State’s only game against an ACC opponent this season.
