Game Recap | Bethune-Cookman loses season opener to Memphis

Memphis put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 56 points to Bethune-Cookman’s 14 to power past the Wildcats on Saturday evening.
Blake Watson starred in the ground game for Memphis, rushing for three touchdowns. Sutton Smith contributed to the rushing attack as well, accumulating 115 yards on 18 rushing attempts. As a team, the Tigers’ willingness to take risks on fourth down paid off. They converted each of their two attempts.
Bethune-Cookman was led by quarterback Walter Simmons III. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 18 yards. Omari Stewart and Jouvensly Bazil also contributed to the offense for the Wildcats in the losing effort.
Key Metrics to Victory: Memphis
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 38 passing attempts and 43 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:43 (61% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 33% of third downs (4-12) while Bethune-Cookman converted just 7% (1-15)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 89% of red zone trips as opposed to Bethune-Cookman’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Memphis meets Arkansas St. at Centennial Bank Stadium, where the Tigers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they take on Savannah St. at Municipal Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.