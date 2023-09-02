Game Recap | South Carolina State falls short against Charlotte

The South Carolina State defense had no answer for Charlotte’s run-heavy approach, as the 49ers rushed their way to a 24-3 victory.
Jalon Jones led the way for Charlotte, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. In the rushing attack, running back Durell Robinson garnered most of the 49ers’ success, accumulating 71 yards and one touchdown. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the 49ers wore down the defense with 220 total rushing yards on 47 attempts.
Halfback Kacy Fields led the way for South Carolina State. The Bulldogs struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals
Key Metrics to Victory: Charlotte
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 32:21 (54% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 31% of third downs (4-13) while South Carolina State converted just 21% (3-14)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 50% of red zone trips as opposed to South Carolina State’s 0% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 9. Charlotte heads to Capital One Field to take on Maryland, where the 49ers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, South Carolina State will get another shot at its first win when they face a Georgia Tech team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Bobby Dodd Stadium/Hyundai Field.
