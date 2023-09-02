Morgan State knocks off Richmond to start the season

Morgan State outbattled Richmond in a defensive struggle to claim the ugly 17-10 win. For the neutral fan looking for an explosive shootout, this was not the game. But it was a big win for the MEAC squad over a team that was ranked in the top 20 in some FCS polls heading into the season.
Jabriel Johnson starred in the ground game for Morgan State, rushing for one touchdown. J.J. Davis contributed to the rushing attack as well, accumulating 73 yards on 12 rushing attempts. The Bears’ defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks.
Richmond was led by quarterback Kyle Wickersham. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 169 yards. Nick DeGennaro and Ja’Vion Griffin also contributed to the offense for the Spiders in the losing effort.
Key Metrics to Victory: Morgan State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 78-22 run-pass split with 46 rushing attempts and 13 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:50 (50 percent of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 31 percent of third downs (4-13) while Richmond converted just 25% (3-12)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 28 yards while Richmond had seven penalties for 45 yards
Each team has its next game on Sept. 9. Morgan State heads to InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field to take on Akron, where the Bears will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Richmond will get another shot at its first win when they meet a Michigan St. side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Spartan Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.