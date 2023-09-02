VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC

Morgan State knocks off Richmond to start the season

Morgan State got its season off to a great start, knocking off a CAA squad that was nationally ranked headed into the 2023 season.
Posted on

Morgan State outbattled Richmond in a defensive struggle to claim the ugly 17-10 win. For the neutral fan looking for an explosive shootout, this was not the game. But it was a big win for the MEAC squad over a team that was ranked in the top 20 in some FCS polls heading into the season.

Jabriel Johnson starred in the ground game for Morgan State, rushing for one touchdown. J.J. Davis contributed to the rushing attack as well, accumulating 73 yards on 12 rushing attempts. The Bears’ defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks.

Richmond was led by quarterback Kyle Wickersham. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 169 yards. Nick DeGennaro and Ja’Vion Griffin also contributed to the offense for the Spiders in the losing effort.

Morgan State Erick Hunter

Key Metrics to Victory: Morgan State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 78-22 run-pass split with 46 rushing attempts and 13 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 29:50 (50 percent of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 31 percent of third downs (4-13) while Richmond converted just 25% (3-12)
  • Penalties – recorded four penalties for 28 yards while Richmond had seven penalties for 45 yards

Each team has its next game on Sept. 9. Morgan State heads to InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field to take on Akron, where the Bears will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Richmond will get another shot at its first win when they meet a Michigan St. side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Spartan Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Morgan State knocks off Richmond to start the season
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shannon Sharpe Shannon Sharpe
375
Culture

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A go down HBCU memory lane
Bowie State Bowie State
29
Bowie State

Bowie State knocks off Delaware State with a dominant defense
Deion Sanders HBCU Gameday Deion Sanders HBCU Gameday
1.7K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders gathers Florida State legend on HBCU grad comment
817
FAMU

Jackson State-FAMU game retains importance if not attention, post Coach Prime
25
2023 Football

Game Recap | Bethune-Cookman loses season opener to Memphis
To Top
X