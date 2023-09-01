VIEW ALL SCORES
Williams, Tulsa take opening game win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff jumped out to a 7-0 lead before being overwhelmed by Tulsa.

Tulsa collected a resounding victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday evening, taking the win by a final score of 42-7.

Cardell Williams led the way for Tulsa, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another one. The Golden Hurricane also found help from pass-catcher Marquis Shoulders, who collected five receptions for 132 yards as Williams’ favorite target on the evening. The Golden Hurricane piled up 517 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

Johness Davis had a big day for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, accumulating 82 yards on the ground. UAPB had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 49 rushing attempts and 20 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 26:55 (45% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 56% of third downs (5-9) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 31% (5-16)

Each team has its next game on Sept. 9. Tulsa heads to Husky Stadium to take on Washington, where the Golden Hurricane will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will get another shot at its first win when it takes on Tennessee State in a neutral site battle at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

