Bethune Cookman

(0-2)

10

Miami

(2-0)

31

1 2 3 4 OT Total
MIAMI 7 3 7 14 31
BETHUNE COOKMAN 0 10 0 0 10
RUSHING ATT YDS TD LONG
Bryce Young 6 97 1 81
Jase Mcclellan 7 38 0 20
Jahmyr Gibbs 9 22 0 7
Roydell Williamms 2 4 0 4
Total 24 161 1 81
PASSING CP-ATT-INT YDS TD LONG
Bryce Young 27-39-0 213 1 23
Total 27-39-0 213 1 23
RECEIVING REC YDS TD LONG
Jahmyr Gibbs 9 74 1 23
Traeshon Holden 4 39 0 21
Ja'corey Brooks 3 33 0 16
Cameron Latu 4 28 0 14
Kobe Prentice 4 27 0 13
Jermaine Butron 2 10 0 8
Jase Mcclellan 1 2 0 2
Isaiah Bond 0 0 0 0
Total 27 213 1 23
KICKING FG-FGA LONG XP PTS
PUNTING NO YDS AVG LONG
James Burnip 6 249 41.5 50
Total 6 249 41.5 50
PUNT RETURNS NO YDS AVG LONG
Kool-aid Mckinstry 2 -3 -1.5 0
Total 2 -3 -1.5 0
KICK RETURNS NO YDS AVG LONG
Jashmyr Gibbs 2 36 18.0 19
Total 2 36 18.0 19
DEFENSE TOT SOLO SACKS TFL INT FF FR
Kool-aid Mckinstry 7 6 1 1 0 0 0
Demarcco Hellams 10 8 0 1 0 0 0
Terrion Arnold 5 5 0 0 0 0 0
Jordan Battle 4 3 0 0 0 0 0
Henry To'oto'o 6 3 0 0 0 0 0
Brian Branch 7 4 0 1 0 0 0
Will Anderson jr. 5 2 1 2 0 0 0
Jaylen Moody 10 5 1 1 6 0 0
Byron Young 3 1 0 1 0 0 0
Dj Dale 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Khyree Jackson 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas Turner 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Emmanuel Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Deontae Lawson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jaheim Oatis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Justin Eboigbe 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Total 70 44 3 7 0 0 0
1st QUARTER ALA TEXAS
08:47 Field Goal Reichard, Will Field Goal is good. 3 0
02:51 Field Goal Auburn, Bert Field Goal is good. 3 3
02:34 Field Goal McClellan, Jase runs 81 yard for touchdown. 10 3
2nd QUARTER ALA TEXAS
14:55 Touchdown Robinson, Bijan runs 1 yard for a touchdown 10 10
3rd QUARTER ALA TEXAS
06:27 Field Goal Auburn,Bert Field Goal is good 10 13
4th QUARTER ALA TEXAS
12:55 Field Goal Auburn,Bert Field Goal is good 10 16
08:29 Touchdown Young,Bryce complete to Gibbs,Jahmyr. Gibbs,jahmyr runs 7 yards for a touchdown 17 16
08:29 Touchdown Young,Bryce complete to Gibbs,Jahmyr. Gibbs,jahmyr runs 7 yards for a touchdown 17 16
Alabama Team Stats Texas
16 1st Downs 25
5 Rushing 5
11 Passing 12
0 Penalty 12
161 Rushing 79
24 Attempts 33
6.7 Avg.Per Rush 2.4
213 Passing 292
39 Attempts 34
27 Completions 23
0 interceptions 23
7.9 Avg.Per Pass 12.7
