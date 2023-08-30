Game Preview | Central State vs Mississippi Valley State

The Chicago Football Classic will see Central State take on Mississippi Valley State Saturday afternoon on a national stage. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.
Central State (3-7 Overall in 2022)
The Marauders will enter this season after a 3-7 campaign last year. They averaged 26.0 points and 349 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Marauders conceded an average of 33.8 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Central State. Last season, Central State’s offensive play selection split was 59% pass, 41% run.
Central State went 3-7 in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-0 in 2022. This is Central St.’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Mississippi Valley State (2-9 Overall in 2022)
The Delta Devils will come into this season after securing a 2-9 record in 2022. They averaged 14.5 points and 270 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Delta Devils’ defense allowed an average of 30.4 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Mississippi Valley State. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, Mississippi Valley State’s offensive play selection split was 41% pass, 59% run.
Mississippi Valley State enters the Chicago Football Classic after putting up a 2-9 campaign in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-0 in 2022. This is Mississippi Valley State’s only game against a SIAC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.