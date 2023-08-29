Green Bay Packers keep Emanuel Wilson on 53-man roster

A few months after going undrafted and being cut by another NFL franchise, Emanuel Wilson has officially made the Green Bay Packers roster.
The former HBCU football star was one of 53 players to survive the final preseason cut by the team.
Wilson got his pro career off to a rousing start earlier this month when he exploded onto the season with 111 yards on just six carries. That included an 80-yard touchdown run that turned a lot of heads. He followed that performance up with two solid games, running for 105 yards on 33 carries against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He led the NFL in rushing during the preseason.
Former Green Bay Packers star Gilbert Brown spoke highly of Wilson on the Earl Ingram Show earlier this week.
“If he gets cut by the Green Bay Packers, he’s going to be on someone’s roster,” Brown told Ingram. “If the Green Bay Packers say, ‘We going to keep you, but we going to put you on the practice squad,’ he gone.”
Emanuel Wilson started his career at Johnson C. Smith University in 2019 before transferring to Fort Valley State where he was named SIAC Player of The Year last season. After going undrafted in April he signed with the Denver Broncos and was cut following rookie minicamp. He signed with the Packers, and Brown was adamant that he needed to be on the active roster.
“They better stop messing with that boy and find him a position. There’s somewhere on special teams where they can use that boy. He can be a blocker on there or even a backup punt returner or [kick returner] the way that boy runs.
“You do not let him get away. If you put him on practice squad, he gone.”
It looks like Gilbert Brown has gotten his way.