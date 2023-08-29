Game Preview | Brick City Classic: Grambling vs Hampton

The Brick City Classic will have the attention of HBCU football fans on Saturday afternoon. Grambling and Hampton are set to battle in a can’t miss contest. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Grambling (4-8 Overall in 2022)
The Tigers will enter this season after a 4-8 campaign last year. They averaged 23.8 points and 309 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Tigers conceded an average of 31.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Grambling. Last season, Grambling’s offensive play selection split was 44% pass, 56% run.
Grambling went 4-8 in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 1-2 in 2022. This is the first FCS HBCU matchup this season for Grambling.
Hampton (4-7 Overall in 2022)
The Pirates will come into this season after securing a 4-7 record in 2022. They averaged 20.0 points and 323 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Pirates’ defense allowed an average of 27.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Hampton. Last season, Hampton’s offensive play selection split was 45% pass, 55% run.
Hampton enters the after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. The Brick City Classic is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-0 in 2022. Hampton will get their first test against another FCS HBCU team in this one.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.