Jackson State

Jackson State football DFO recognized as rising executive

Jackson State football Director of Football Operations Jashell Mitchell recognized as a rising executive.
Posted on

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University football Assistant Athletic Director of Football Operations / Chief of Staff Jashell Mitchell has been named a Rising Executive by Women Leaders in College Sports.

Mitchell was one of only three women selected to be a Rising Executive recipient, and the only to receive the Commitment Award, which recognizes a mid-level athletics executive (5-10 years of administrative experience) who is committed to providing leadership and guidance within intercollegiate athletics, goes beyond the call of duty, and provides outstanding service to one’s department, conference office, or organization.

Jashell Mitchell

Mitchell will be recognized at the Women Leaders National Convention in New Orleans, La. October 8-10.

A Flint, Michigan native, Mitchell joined the Jackson State football staff in 2023. An advocate for the student-athlete experience, Mitchell has served in various capacities within collegiate and professional sports.

In previous experiences, she served as the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of Arizona, Athletic Academic Advisor at Bethune-Cookman University, Athletic Administration at the University of Memphis, Assistant AD for Football Operations at North Carolina Central University, Manager of DEI/HBCU Relations at the National Football League, Manager of Player Engagement Operations at the National Football League, and Senior University Relations Manager (HBCU’s) at Rocket Companies.

