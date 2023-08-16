Tuskegee University athletics upgrades underway

By

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ Tuskegee University Athletics has announced the start of renovations of the next phase of facility upgrades, which includes renovations to both the men and women’s locker rooms, along with a new video scoreboard displays to serve any number of events held inside of the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena.

The recent round of renovations are just a continuation of upgrades across athletic facilities throughout campus, as the changes initially started with new scoreboards on the baseball and softball fields, followed by work being done to the Pepsico Tennis Courts, the upgrades to Cleve L. Abbot Alumni Memorial Stadium and the new football facility that included a new training room, locker rooms, and player lounge.

The advancements to the locker rooms and addition of video board are possible after a $78,000 donation from the Tuskegee Alumni Housing Foundation. The funds will also be allocated to new flooring, ceiling, lounge area, nutrition station and upgraded training room inside of the facility.

The video boards are part of the partnership between Tuskegee and Boostr Digital Displays, who has outfitted boards now for football along with scoring tables already inside of the Chappie James Arena.

Meanwhile, the Tuskegee University athletic department has also announced that they will be gifting donations to the Marching Crimson Piper Band and Student Government Association (SGA).

“We are so excited at the continued advancement on our campus and among our facilities,” Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin stated. “Our goal is to continue to give our students, student-athletes, and fans the best experience possible when they come visit our beautiful campus.”

In terms of the gift from athletics to the band and Student Government Association, Ruffin hammered home the importance of the impact of the Tuskegee family and working together.

“We are one Tuskegee,” he explained. “Our athletic department will always do what we can to support President Morris and the university as a whole, as we all work together for the betterment of Tuskegee.”

