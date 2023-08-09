VIEW ALL SCORES
Mac McCain
Colonial Athletic Association

Mac McCain makes debut on Carolina Panthers depth chart

Former North Carolina A&T star Mac McCain has his work cut out for him on the Carolina Panthers depth chart.

 Photo Courtesy: Lena Williams
Posted on

He’s only been a Carolina Panther for a few days, but we know where Mac McCain III stands right now.

The Carolina Panthers released a depth chart ahead of its preseason opener with the New York Jets and McCain is currently listed as the fourth cornerback at his position.

The Panthers signed the former North Carolina A&T star on Friday during training camp as it prepares for the 2023 season. 

Mac McCain was cut in May shortly after he signed with the Detroit Lions on February 23, 2023. McMain, who went undrafted from NC A&T, initially joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp and played in one game before being claimed off waivers by Denver again. 

North Carolina A&T, Mac McCain



He returned to the Eagles after being waived for the second time by the Broncos.

The grandson of a member of the Greensboro Four, he is the namesake of a civil rights icon. Franklin McCain III took the family legacy from the Woolworth to the football field continuing his family traditions in Greensboro and at North Carolina A&T.

He was first-team all-MEAC and third-team AP FCS All-American as a true freshman in 2017 where he was tied for fifth in the nation with six interceptions and touchdowns.

An ACL tear ended his sophomore season and the first three games of the 2019 but McCain managed another first-team All-Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honor with 37 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a touchdown.

Mac McCain makes debut on Carolina Panthers depth chart
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

544
2023 Football

Tuskegee University football starts first camp of new era
1.2K
1
2023 Football

Virginia State University coach not fond of Norfolk State University game
494
2023 Football

Jackson State loses another player to transfer portal
Stephen A Smith Stephen A Smith
1.1K
CIAA

Stephen A Smith speaks on his HBCU contributions, basketball skills
390
Colonial Athletic Association

Hampton University men’s basketball gets CAA schedule
To Top
X