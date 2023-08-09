Howard University women’s hoops first HBCU in new tournament

By

WASHINGTON (August 4, 2023) – The Howard University women’s basketball team is set to compete in the second annual Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Nov. 18-20 at Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island.



Howard becomes the first HBCU to compete in this prestigious tournament.



The Battle 4 Atlantis field also includes four teams that made the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including three teams (Ole Miss, Michigan & South Dakota) that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16.

Destiny Howell takes a shot for Howard University during the 2023 MEAC Tournament.



The event will be bracketed with each team guaranteed three games.



Arizona, DePaul, Memphis and Middle Tennessee State are also part of this year’s field.



Hotel reservations and game tickets are now available. Fans can book now and save 20 percent off the best available rate. The fan package ticket prices start at $98, including taxes for tickets to the Lady Bison’s three games. For those interested in attending all 12 tournament games, the ticket package starts at $392, including taxes.



For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

