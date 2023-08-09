VIEW ALL SCORES
Benedict College
2023 Football

Benedict College, Fort Valley State gets bigger ESPN platform

Benedict College and Fort Valley State got moved up on the ESPN platform scale for their October matchup.
Posted on

Courtesy: Benedict College Athletics

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is pleased to announce a significant event in its ongoing collaboration with ESPN. A thrilling regular-season football game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 in October.

ESPN has handpicked an exciting matchup that will showcase Fort Valley State taking on Benedict College on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, October 12, all eyes will be on Charlie W. Johnson Stadium as it steps into the national spotlight. The previous year’s encounter witnessed the Tigers roaring to a commanding 45-13 victory over the Wildcats, marking their first triumph against FVSU since 2018.

Benedict College, ESPN



The game was originally slated to air live on ESPNU. ESPN2 reaches approximately 76 million households in the United States, compared to approximately 51 million households for ESPNU.

The game will feature defending champion Benedict College, coming off a perfect regular season and SIAC title in 2022, and a Fort Valley State program that won eight games in the first year under rookie head coach Shawn Gibbs.

A total of 22 SIAC college football games will air exclusively across ESPN platforms, including ESPNU and ESPN+ during the 2023 season, the league announced back in July.

Benedict College, Fort Valley State gets bigger ESPN platform
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

984
CIAA

BIG3 star Hezi God played two sports at an HBCU
29
Howard University

Howard University women’s hoops first HBCU in new tournament
548
featured

Southern Jaguars QB room gets competitive
1.7K
Cheerleading

WSSU cheerleader hired as head coach at CIAA school
544
2023 Football

Tuskegee University football starts first camp of new era
To Top
X