Benedict College, Fort Valley State gets bigger ESPN platform

Courtesy: Benedict College Athletics
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is pleased to announce a significant event in its ongoing collaboration with ESPN. A thrilling regular-season football game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 in October.
ESPN has handpicked an exciting matchup that will showcase Fort Valley State taking on Benedict College on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
On Thursday, October 12, all eyes will be on Charlie W. Johnson Stadium as it steps into the national spotlight. The previous year’s encounter witnessed the Tigers roaring to a commanding 45-13 victory over the Wildcats, marking their first triumph against FVSU since 2018.
The game was originally slated to air live on ESPNU. ESPN2 reaches approximately 76 million households in the United States, compared to approximately 51 million households for ESPNU.
The game will feature defending champion Benedict College, coming off a perfect regular season and SIAC title in 2022, and a Fort Valley State program that won eight games in the first year under rookie head coach Shawn Gibbs.
A total of 22 SIAC college football games will air exclusively across ESPN platforms, including ESPNU and ESPN+ during the 2023 season, the league announced back in July.