Jackson State football transfer lands at rival Florida A&M

It looks like John Graves III will be on the field when Jackson State football travels to Miami to take on FAMU. It just won’t be in the colors he originally imagined.



Graves announced on Saturday that he has committed to FAMU after leaving Jackson State just months after he committed to the two-time defending SWAC Champions.



“Talk of the town…,” Graves tweeted with an image of himself in a Florida A&M jersey.





The 6-1 Texas native has spent the last three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, the same team that ended Florida A&M’s 2021 season in the FCS playoffs. He earned honorable mention All-Southland Conference honors in 2021 as he finished with 25 tackles (nine solo), 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He registered 34 total tackles (11 solo) and three sacks in 2022.



John Graves started his career on the FBS level at New Mexico State as a prized recruit out of Lancaster, Texas. He recorded 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman for the Aggies in 2019 before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana.



He was expected to be a solid addition for Jackson State football as the two-time defending SWAC champions re-shape under TC Taylor, but instead he will look to help Florida A&M get over the hump against JSU.



Florida A&M will play Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 23.

