Tuskegee University hires new women’s basketball coach

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __Chiante Wester has been named the new head coach of the women’s basketball program at Tuskegee University, Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin announced on Wednesday.

“The goal of this department is to always continue to build on the standard that has been set,” Ruffin stated. “In the hiring of Coach Wester, we believe that Tuskegee women’s basketball will again have a coach that can carry the recent momentum along with maintain the duty to educate, dominate, and graduate our student-athletes.”

Wester comes to lead the Golden Tiger program after serving the three previous seasons as the head coach at Livingstone College. While with the Blue Bears, she led the team to the CIAA Tournament Semifinals in 2021-22 after inheriting a rebuilding program.

Prior to her stint at Livingstone, Wester spent over a decade coaching at Virginia State in the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association). During her tenure, the Trojans won five regular-season Division Championships in the CIAA, a 2015 CIAA Championship, and four NCAA Tournament appearances. VSU also captured 200 wins with Wester on the bench, along with the staff being responsible for more than 40 players achieving all-conference recognition, league Players of the Year, and produced the First ever VSU HBCU/CIAA Player of the Year and Academic All-Americans.

Wester worked primarily with the guards in her role at Virginia State. She assisted Coach Hill in all facets of player development, on the court coaching, individual skill instruction as well as on the recruiting trail. Her administrative responsibilities consisted of coordinating and directing community relations, outreach projects, managing and organizing team managers. She also oversaw the academic study hall and academic progress of the student-athletes within the Women’s Basketball program. In 2013 Wester was selected to attend the NCAA Black Coaches and Administrators Achieving Coaching Excellence (ACE) program. In 2008 Wester attended the NCAA Women’s Coaches Academy.

Wester started coaching while serving as a mentor while assuming the title of Youth Basketball Director with the Garner Road YMCA before reuniting with her former coach James Hill, Jr. at Virginia State University.

A native of Havana, Florida, Wester was a dynamic high school player while attending Havana Northside High School under the legendary Rosa Hughes-Browning. Following a successful prep career, Wester played collegiately for two seasons at the University of North Florida from 1998-2000, earning Panhandle 2nd Team All-Conference honors consecutively. She later transferred to Shaw University for the 2000-2002 seasons, resulting in the numerous team awards during her tenure.

Wester graduated cum laude from Shaw University in 2003 earning her bachelor’s degree in allied health and recreation, before going on to attain her master’s degree in Sports Management from Virginia State University in 2010.

