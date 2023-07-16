Jackson State football lands three-star QB from Texas

By

Jackson State football hasn’t named a starter for its season opener in 2023, but it does have a commitment from a talented quarterback in the 2024 class.



Ethan Terrell, a quarterback Lewisville (TX) High School, committed to Jackson State on Saturday.



“The legacy continues…,” Terrell tweeted when making his commitment. Terrell tweeted when he was offered by Jackson State in May that his grandfather would have been proud.



Ethan Terrell heads into the 2023 season with a record of 23-4 as a starter. He had offers from Air Force and Jacksonville State along with Texas Southern.





Jackson State QB room already full

As for Jackson State football’s quarterback situation this year, record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is long gone, as he followed his father Deion Sanders to Colorado. That leaves a big hole to fill at Jackson State. The candidates include Jason Brown, Zy McDonald, JaaCobian Morgan and Phillip Short.



New head coach T.C. Taylor said in the spring that the competition was open for 2023.



“You’ve got new coordinators, new coaches and everything in here. So I just wanted to see them first of all, break the huddle. And I thought they did an excellent job of that, getting other ten guys lined up and Jason, Zy and Philip, all three did some good stuff out there, made some big-time throws for us today,” Taylor said in March.



However things work out next season, Terrell figures to be waiting in the wings in 2024.

