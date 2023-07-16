Adidas and Grambling State University release new Ultraboost 1.0

By

Grambling State University continues to earn its stripes in the sneaker game as they have released another shoe with Adidas. After extending its partnership with Adidas earlier this year, Grambling State will become one of thirteen schools to help celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Ultraboost 1.0.

Repping Grambling State colors never looked so good. Our first @adidas Grambling State Ultraboost 1.0 is now available to buy.

— Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) July 15, 2023

As the only HBCU of the schools selected, Grambling State will join Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, NC State, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Washington as schools who will have their own colorway for the Ultraboost 1.0 College Pack released on July 15, 2023.

This is Grambling State’s third pair of shoes since the partnership in 2018. The first being an exclusive pair of Adidas Originals’ Rivalry shoes for the World Famed Tiger Marching Band. The second pair being a collaboration with NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s basketball shoes, D.O.N. Issue #4, during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The World Famed Tiger Marching Band received their shoes in 2020, days before competing in the 17th Annual Honda Battle of the Bands. A limited supply of the shoes would be auctioned.

Donovan Mitchell debuted the Grambling State D.O.N Issue #4 shoes during the NBA All-Star game.

Grambling State University and Adidas will continue to strengthen their partnership for the next five years as they plan to release more licensed products.

Grambling State’s Ultraboost 1.0 is now available for purchase on the Adidas website.

