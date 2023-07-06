FAMU football continues to add FBS transfers

FAMU football continues to stockpile former FBS transfers as it has landed another in T.J. Huggins.
The former Tulane wide receiver-turned-defensive back is transferring to Florida A&M. He announced his decision on Wednesday.
“Pleasure doing business witcha,” T.J. Huggins tweeted. “Let’s get to work!! #LLco”
Standing 6’2 and weighing 185 pounds, Huggins is a product of Killian High School in Miami. He was ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com and was listed as the 95th-best player in Florida. He had offers from Big Ten programs Maryland, Indiana and Michigan State, as well as Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech from the ACC along with local programs like UCF, USF and Florida Atlantic.
FAMU offered him along with Alabama State in the HBCU space, but he ultimately chose Tulane which was the only program he visited outside of Florida Atlantic.
Huggins did not play during the 2021 season. He then competed in three contests as a defensive back in 2022, but didn’t record any defensive statistics.
Now Huggins is headed back home to the Sunshine State as FAMU football looks to get past the glass ceiling to claim the SWAC title as it enters its third season in the league. It will begin the season on the road in T.J. Huggins’ hometown of Miami as it faces Jackson State at the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic. He will be joined by nearly 20 former FBS transfers, including former UCF four-star Quan Lee.