FAMU inks another 4-star from transfer portal

In a recent pickup, FAMU football snagged Quan Lee from the transfer portal. Lee is a Wide Receiver coming from the University of Central Florida (UCF).
Holding four years of eligibility, Lee made his transfer portal announcement back in April. Two months later and the freshman took his talents to Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Hailing from Gainesville, Fla., Quan Lee attended Buchholz High School. In his high school career, he was a standout athlete, excelling in multiple positions as a wide receiver, cornerback, and kick returner. As a three-star prospect, Lee made his way into Alachua County’s record books as the all-time leading receiver, banking an impressive total of 1,896 yards during his two years on the varsity team.
In his senior year, Lee showcased his skills with 48 receptions for 928 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. The previous year he had 47 catches for 1,003 yards and found the end zone 12 times. These outstanding performances earned him a spot as a first-team all-state selection at the 7A level during his junior season.
The six-foot, 175-pound wide receiver had grand offers from multiple power fives including Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan, Virginia Tech and others. As a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Lee originally committed to Miami back in May 2021. But only lasted for a month; the Florida native then flipped his commitment to UCF after a visit.
After his lone year in Orlando, the redshirt freshman didn’t see any playing time with UCF.
As we inch closer to fall football, Coach Willie Simmons and FAMU are still adding heat to its football roster.