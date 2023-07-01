North Carolina A&T football, Campbell join CAA

By

RICHMOND, Va. (July 1, 2023) – CAA Football is proud to welcome Campbell and North Carolina A&T as the newest members of the conference.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike Minter, Campbell posted three consecutive winning seasons from 2017-19, a modern era program first (since 2008). During the team’s historic six game winning streak in 2019, Campbell received top-25 votes for five straight weeks, another program first. The Camels had 12 players recognized on the Big South all-conference team in 2022.

North Carolina A&T begins its first season under head coach Vincent Brown, who served as the coordinator for William & Mary’s nationally ranked defense in 2022 as the Tribe captured a share of the CAA Football title and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Aggies have an impressive football history that includes 11 MEAC championships, five appearances in the FCS playoffs and four Celebration Bowl titles from 2015-19.

NC A&T head football coach Vincent Brown speaks at 2023 spring game.

With the addition of Campbell and North Carolina A&T, CAA Football will have 15 members for the 2023 season. They will join UAlbany, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and William & Mary.

Last season, CAA Football had five teams earn berths in the FCS playoffs, which was tied for the most of any conference. Ten teams were either ranked or received votes in the national Top 25 polls.

