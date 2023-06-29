Shannon Sharpe set to host HBCU mixer for Essence Festival

By

After announcing his exit from Fox Sports Undisputed it looks like Shannon Sharpe has had a swell time of rest and relaxation before announcing his next move. In an announcement made via Twitter, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said he will be adding an HBCU centered event to the fun of the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Kicking off on Friday, June 30, Uncle Shannon traveling down the Bayou to host an HBCU Alumni Mixer and Day Party. Sponsored by Le Portier Cognac, this HBCU reunion will feature DJs from Jackson State, Grambling State, and St. Augustine.

I'm coming to Nola Essence Weekend!



HBCU Alumni Mixer + DAY Party, hosted by @shannonsharpe84 🙌🏾



Sponsored by: @leportiercognac 🍸



This Fri. June 30th from 3pm to 9pm at the Empire @daempirenola ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/pnFF09upBk — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 27, 2023

WHAT IS THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL

Established in 1995, the Essence Festival is an annual big party held in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s like a big, joyful celebration that brings together people from all walks of life to honor African-American culture, music, and entertainment. Imagine a weekend filled with incredible music, inspiring talks, unforgettable experiences, and delicious food! The entire weekend is a cherished experience that nourishes your mind, body, and spirit.

The Essence Festival is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of community, unity, and empowerment. It’s a time to connect with like-minded individuals, make new friends, and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of African-American culture. A perfect moment to grab your friends and family to create unforgettable memories. This year is special because, for the first time ever, Essence has lined up an all-star cast of Hip-Hop headliners for the evening concert series. Artists like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Texas Southern hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Tems, Wizkid, Doug E. Fresh, Jill Scott, Salt-N-Peppa, and more will grace the stage at the Caesars Superdome.

With a weekend dedicated to everything Black, there’s no need to question why an “HBCU Mixer” is necessary; and who better to host it than a Savannah State Alumni? I’m sure Shannon Sharpe will bring his proclaimed Shay VSOP to turn up the party. Club Shay Shay may take on a new approach after this anticipated event. I might need to pack a bag and be a part of this reunion!

