By

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State alumnus Kris Bankston will compete amongst some of the best prospects in the world this summer, earning a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 roster.

Minnesota released its summer league team on Saturday afternoon, featuring 18 players and coached by Timberwolves Assistant Coach Max Lefevre. The competition will take place from July 7-14 in Las Vegas, Nev.

After starting his college career at Little Rock, Kris Bankston transferred to Norfolk State where he immediately excelled both on the court and in the classroom.

The 6-9 forward set Norfolk State’s single-season field goal percentage record as a junior, averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 71.1 percent from the field. He received All-MEAC Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors, while also landing on the NSU AD Honor Roll for both semesters.

Bankston propelled himself to new heights in his final year at Norfolk State, averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest. He was named to the All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team, earning an appearance in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) after the season’s conclusion.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will open their summer league slate against the New Orleans Pelicans at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 7, broadcast live on NBATV. After each team has played four games, four squads will advance to the playoffs with the championship game taking place on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves add Norfolk State big man to Summer League roster