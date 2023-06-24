By

The XFL hosted an HBCU combine in Atlanta, Georgia to give over 100 Black college football players an opportunity to go pro.

Not only did the XFL send team scouts to the combine, but members of the executive team were also right on the field letting the players know their worth.

“When you are throwing out commitments like ‘we’re gonna do this and we’re gonna do that’, you have to show up and be there,” XFL Co-Owner Dany Garcia told HBCU Gameday.

“Let the athletes know that if I’m saying ‘hey, I want to create a field of greatness so that you can be great’ then I can’t do that back in Los Angeles or wherever I might be. You have to be here with the players and for our coaching staff, our executives, our football executives, this commitment is real and that’s why they show up.”

Six players were offered invites to the XFL Combine happening this week at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Those players include:

Tamarick Vanover Jr, WR (Morehouse)

Stafford Anderson, RB (Alcorn State)

Tyler King, RB (Edward Waters)

Joshua Reed, LB (Grambling State)

Joseph Stuckey, LB (North Carolina A&T)

Jai-Nunn Liddell, DB (Kentucky State)

The XFL is committed to HBCU talent