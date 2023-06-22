Langston University debuts 2023 football schedule

Courtesy of Langston Athletics
LANGSTON – Langston University head football coach Quinton Morgan unveiled the upcoming 2023 football schedule, which features six home games at W.E. Anderson stadium and four road contests.
The season kicks off at home in a non-conference matchup versus MidAmerica Nazarene on August 26. Langston hosts Louisiana Christian on September 16. The Lions finishes September on the road at Texas College on September 23, then travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God on September 30.
The month of October features a homecoming matchup versus Arkansas Baptist on October 21. Last year the Lions demolished Arkansas Baptist in an impressive 45-8 victory. Home games continue with contests against Oklahoma Panhandle State on October 7 and Ottawa-Arizona on October 28. Langston football hit the road again with one contest at North American University on October 14.
Langston wraps up the regular season by hosting Texas Wesleyan on November 4. On Veterans Day they will travel to face Wayland Baptist on November 11. All game times are TBA.
General admission tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 1 at 6:00 a.m. at the link provided below. Homecoming general admission tickets will go on sale at a discounted rate of $20 until Saturday, July 15.