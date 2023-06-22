VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Langston University debuts 2023 football schedule

The Lions gets home field advantage in the opening of the 2023 football season.

Posted on

Courtesy of Langston Athletics

LANGSTON – Langston University head football coach Quinton Morgan unveiled the upcoming 2023 football schedule, which features six home games at W.E. Anderson stadium and four road contests.

The season kicks off at home in a non-conference matchup versus MidAmerica Nazarene on August 26. Langston hosts Louisiana Christian on September 16. The Lions finishes September on the road at Texas College on September 23, then travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God on September 30.

football


The month of October features a homecoming matchup versus Arkansas Baptist on October 21. Last year the Lions demolished Arkansas Baptist in an impressive 45-8 victory. Home games continue with contests against Oklahoma Panhandle State on October 7 and Ottawa-Arizona on October 28. Langston football hit the road again with one contest at North American University on October 14.

Langston wraps up the regular season by hosting Texas Wesleyan on November 4. On Veterans Day they will travel to face Wayland Baptist on November 11. All game times are TBA.

General admission tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 1 at 6:00 a.m. at the link provided below. Homecoming general admission tickets will go on sale at a discounted rate of $20 until Saturday, July 15.

Langston University debuts 2023 football schedule
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Chris Paul Chris Paul
1.1K
Pro Basketball

How Chris Paul found out about the Bradley Beal trade
420
MEAC

NCCU football snags OL transfer from rival Norfolk State
827
Jackson State

Jackson State football to Colorado transfer doesn’t worry Wilkerson
310
2023 Football

Shaw grad works with NFL’s Commanders as coaching intern
1.6K
Colonial Athletic Association

Jackson State leads HBCU schools in NCAA ticket revenue report
To Top
X