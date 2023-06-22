By

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Florida A&M University Alumnus G. Scott Uzzell has been named Vice President/GM, North America, NIKE Inc.

He was previously President & CEO of Converse, Inc., where he was responsible for all aspects of the business globally and successfully returning the company to the Basketball category.

The Converse business has improved in more recent years with revenue jumping 12% in constant currency to $612 million in Nike’s fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28, the most recent quarterly data available. The brand’s gains in North America, up in the double digits, helped drive the quarterly performance, according to Nike.

Uzzell obtained his MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in business from Florida A&M University.

“Florida A&M required that you do three internships to graduate,” Scott told Business Today Online Journal in July 2021. “In addition to Procter & Gamble, I worked at General Motors and in the technology department at Honeywell Information Systems. Because I was a business major, I had many opportunities to interact with businesses. I ran Florida A&M’s organization that provided catering and dinners for the students meeting with executives and external guests, which was a small business in its own right. Even in addition to my studies as a business major, I was involved in business in a variety of other ways throughout college.”

He also currently serves as a Board Member with the Florida A&M Foundation.

Florida A&M has been with Nike since 2016, and in 2021 it became the first school to be outfitted by the LeBron James brand, a derivative of the Nike parent company.

Nike names Florida A&M University alumnus VP