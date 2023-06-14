By

Deion Sanders had to miss the Morehouse football camp on Tuesday as he had to take care of his body.



On Wednesday we found out more about just what is going on with the current Colorado head coach and the former head coach at Jackson State is facing.



Sanders posted a video by Thee PreGame Show that showed a recent meeting with doctors regarding his left foot. Doctors told Sanders that he could potentially lose his foot. Once again.

Of course, that’s the same foot that Sanders had two toes amputated from back in the fall of 2021 when he was coaching at Jackson State. Doctors were able to save his foot, but he missed a significant portion of the season, relying on his assistants to lead the team in his stead.





However, some of the arteries that were treated by the doctors in Mississippi, are only getting 66 percent of the blood pressure that his arm is getting, the doctors told Sanders, who has apparently been dealing with chronic pain in his foot.

“I know the risks. We’ve had this conversation before,” Sanders said. “That’s how we got here.”





His primary concern is getting things done in time for him to fulfill his duties at Colorado.

“I just want to know what we can do, so we can do it this summer. Because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it.

Tuesday’s camp at Morehouse was set to be the second that Sanders had attended at an HBCU this month. Sanders went to the Prairie View A&M megacamp hosted by Bubba McDowell to start the month.

However, the night before the camp, he announced that he would not be able to attend.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that’s real, I unfortunately will not be attending the Morehouse camp on tomorrow,” Sanders said while aboard what appeared to be an airplane. “Im sorry. I apologize but I gotta take care of the body. Gotta take care of the body.”

Injury that forced Deion Sanders to miss camp is pretty serious