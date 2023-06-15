Bowie State former SID inducted into the CSC Hall of Fame

By

ORLANDO, FL – On Monday, June 12, former Bowie State Sports Information Director Gregory C. Goings was inducted into the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Hall of Fame during the CSC All-Star Night of Honors presented by ESPN. Goings became the first African American male from an NCAA Division II institution and or non-Division I school to be inducted.

“I am truly honored and extremely grateful to be inducted into the CSC Hall of Fame,” said Goings. “To be part of the Class of 2023 is something I never envisioned but will be cherished for the rest of my life.”

Congratulations Gregory C. Goings on your @CollSportsComm Hall of Fame induction!! pic.twitter.com/AGJpYt9lg2 — Bowie State Athletics (@BSU_Sports_Info) June 12, 2023

Goings began his illustrious career in the sports information profession in 1988 at Virginia State University, serving in the role of Sports Information Director until 2000. While at VSU, Goings also served as President of the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association from 1993-1999.



From 2003 until his retirement in June of 2021, Gregory C. Goings led the athletic media relations and sports information department at Bowie State University. During his time at BSU, Goings held several leadership positions throughout the athletic communications field including an At-Large Representative for the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) Board of Directors (2011-2015) and President of the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors Association (2011-2014), becoming the first ever African American to hold this position. Additionally, Goings has served as a high school and college basketball official for nearly 40 years and, since 1992, has served as a public address announcer and statistician for several prominent tournaments and televised events, including the CIAA Basketball Tournament, Black Entertainment Television (BET), and many others.

Gregory C. Goings is a three-time recipient of the John Holley CIAA Sports Information Director of the Year awardee and received the CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. He is a 1981 graduate of Virginia State University and a Lifetime Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The Washington, D.C. native is a member of College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA), and Black College Sports Information Directors Association (BCSIDA), and served the profession well. He was an at-large college division representative on the CoSIDA Board of Directors (2011-2014) and is a past president of the Division II Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA, serving 2010-2014). He also is a past president of the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association and a former member of the Harlon Hill Division II Football Player-of-the-Year Advisory Committee.

Among the many accolades received to date, Goings’s proudest moments were being inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in February 2022 and the Virginia State University Athletic Hall/Wall of Fame in February 2023.

Bowie State former SID inducted into the CSC Hall of Fame