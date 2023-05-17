Former UT Martin 3-Star QB transfers to Alabama A&M

The Alabama A&M football program has added Cornelious “Quad” Brown to its roster. Brown is a former quarterback for UT Martin.
Cornelious Brown hails from Birmingham, Ala. where he attended Calera High School. During his junior year Brown had 25 touchdowns with 2,334 yards; earning him second-team all-state honors in Class 5A and first-team all-county accolades. In his junior year, Quad finished with 16 touchdowns and 1,600 passing yards.
247sports had Brown as top 5 quarterbacks in Alabama and the No. 37 pro-style quarterback in the nation.
Before UT Martin, Brown ignited his collegiate career at Georgia State University. In his first year, Brown saw action in four games as a backup quarterback for the Panthers. His most notable game was against Louisiana at Monroe; completing 8-of-18 passes for 31 yards and demonstrating his mobility with three rushing attempts for 14 yards.
The following year in 2020, Brown’s stats spoke for themselves as he finished second in the Sun Belt Conference in passing yards per game (227.8), total offense per game (257.9), and points responsible for per game (14.6). He recorded 24 touchdowns, with 17 through the air and an astonishing seven on the ground, setting a new GSU freshman record for rushing touchdowns.
He earned the MVP title in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl after leading his team to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky.
Brown was named to the 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List after leading the offense to a new school record of 33.3 points per game. The freshman continued to dominate becoming the team’s third-leading rusher, racking up 301 yards on 98 carries, resulting in 2,579 total offense yards.
In 2021 Brown entered the transfer portal, landing at UT Martin. During his time with the Skyhawks, the quarterback didn’t record any stats.
The former 3-star quarterback is joining an Alabama A&M team that finished 4-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The Bulldogs have three more quarterbacks in their 2023 signing class as well, signaling a fierce competition under center for Alabama A&M in 2023.