NC A&T, ‘Bama State transfer lands at third HBCU

Former NC A&T and Alabama State wide receiver Quinzel Lockhart is headed back to the coast of North Carolina to finish his career at his third HBCU.



Lockhart has decided to take his talents to Elizabeth City State University.



Lockhart is a native of Havelock, NC. Over his final two seasons, he made a combined 100 receptions for more than 1,500 yards receiving at Havelock High School. He joined NC A&T as part of its 2017 recruiting class, where he redshirted as the team won the first of three consecutive MEAC titles.



He made his debut during the 2018 season, with six receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman as A&T won another MEAC title and the Celebration Bowl to boot. The 2019 season saw Lockhart register 19 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns as A&T won yet another MEAC title and a third-straight Celebration Bowl.

A&T didn’t return to the field until 2021, and when it did, Lockhart had been switched to tight end. He played in three games and caught two passes that season.



Lockhart hit the transfer portal following the 2022 season, and landed at Alabama State. He didn’t get much burn on offense, though, running just one time for a three-yard loss.



But the 6’3, 215 pounder is moving back east, and headed for Elizabeth City State. He will join another former NC A&T receiver at ECSU in Prestige Edwards, who transferred to the CIAA school last year. ECSU went 2-8 last season.

