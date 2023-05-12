American Athletic Conference snags Howard University swingman

By

After hitting the NCAA transfer portal back in March, former Howard University guard Steven Settle III is joining the American Athletic Conference. On Friday, the dominant swingman announced he would be taking his talents to Temple University as a graduate transfer.

The 6’10” forward hailing from Glenarden, MD played a crucial role in Howard’s triumphs, leading them to win the MEAC regular season title for the first time since 1987 and the MEAC Tournament title for the first time since 1992. For the Bison’s historic season, Settle with the second-highest leading scorer right behind former HU star Elijah Hawkins.

Coming from DeMatha High School, Settle committed to Howard University back in 2019. After being redshirted that year, the forward settled in as a reoccurring player in the Bison starting five. In his three seasons, Settled started in all 66 games he played in. Each game he averaged 29.9 minutes and 12.5 points.

Before COVID-19 shut down the 2020-2021 season Settle led Howard in scoring for the five games. At the end of that season, the forward averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds along with picking up 6 boards, 3 steals, and 8 assists.

In his last season with the Bison, Settle scored double figures in 22 of the 29 games he started in. In the end, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Steven Settle III is joining a Temple team that currently sits at No. 5 in the American Athletic Conference since the end of the last season. Temple finished with a 16-16 in the season and 10-8 in the conference.

