VIEW ALL SCORES
Pittsburgh Steelers
Alabama State

Pittsburgh Steelers offer Alabama State star a camp tryout

Brandon Gaddy earns a shot in the pros.
Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers offered a rookie mini camp tryout to Alabama State defensive lineman Brandon Gaddy. The Steelers mini rookie camp is set to be held on May 12th through 14th.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Gaddy began his college football career at the University of Maryland in 2018. He played two seasons with the Terrapins and posted 18 total tackles. Gaddy transferred to Alabama State University in 2020 and appeared in 22 games through his three seasons with the Hornets. Gaddy logged 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble during his time competing in the SWAC. Gaddy is one of the four reported defensive lineman that will be competing at the camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers invited a few other HBCU standouts to their rookie mini camp this weekend. That list includes Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham and Virginia Union offensive lineman Darian Bryant.

Pittsburgh Steelers offer Alabama State star a camp tryout
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

192
2023 Football

Bethune Cookman snags former Delaware State quarterback
369
MEAC

South Carolina State continues to dominate MEAC tennis
641
Kentucky State

HBCU president pushed for ineligible student to play, says NCAA
138
Golf

Stephen Curry-backed Howard University dominating HBCU golf
863
Southern

MLB standout Vida Blue passes away
To Top
X