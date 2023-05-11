Pittsburgh Steelers offer Alabama State star a camp tryout

By

The Pittsburgh Steelers offered a rookie mini camp tryout to Alabama State defensive lineman Brandon Gaddy. The Steelers mini rookie camp is set to be held on May 12th through 14th.

Brandon Gaddy began his college football career at the University of Maryland in 2018. He played two seasons with the Terrapins and posted 18 total tackles. Gaddy transferred to Alabama State University in 2020 and appeared in 22 games through his three seasons with the Hornets. Gaddy logged 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble during his time competing in the SWAC. Gaddy is one of the four reported defensive lineman that will be competing at the camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers invited a few other HBCU standouts to their rookie mini camp this weekend. That list includes Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham and Virginia Union offensive lineman Darian Bryant.

