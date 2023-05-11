Kentucky State University captures D2 HBCU golf championship

By

Courtesy: Kentucky State University athletics

BESSEMER, Ala. – Three rounds under par lead Micah Stangebye to an individual win and propels Kentucky State University men’s golf to a team victory at the 2023 PGA Works Division II Collegiate Championship in Bessemer, Alabama.



The Thorobreds opened the championship on the Bent Brook Golf Course and fired a three-under team score of 281. Stangebye led the way with a 67, and his teammate Max Dufey fired a 70. Both Robert Johnson and Jean-Marc Chevrotiere shot a 72. Ryan Khounlavong opened the tournament with a 77.



In the second round, Kentucky State University continued to dominate the field, leading and finishing the round with a team total of 301. Stangebye improved from his first-round score with a 66. Johnson was next with a 75, followed by his teammate Duffey finishing the day with a 78. Khounlavong rounded out the team total with an 82. Chevrotiere rounded out the day with an 84.



Stangebye had his third straight round in the ’60s with a final round 69; his teammate Johnson led the Thorobreds with a 68. Chevrotiere had his best round of the tournament with a 69. Dufey completed the team score with a 74, and Ryan rounded out the day with a 77.



Alongside individual winner Stangebye, Johnson finished fourth, Dufey placed seventh, and Chevrotiere tied for ninth.

