VIEW ALL SCORES
Golf

Kentucky State University captures D2 HBCU golf championship

Kentucky State University took care of business in Alabama, bringing home the Division II HBCU national title in golf.
Posted on

Courtesy: Kentucky State University athletics

BESSEMER, Ala. – Three rounds under par lead Micah Stangebye to an individual win and propels Kentucky State University men’s golf to a team victory at the 2023 PGA Works Division II Collegiate Championship in Bessemer, Alabama. 
 
The Thorobreds opened the championship on the Bent Brook Golf Course and fired a three-under team score of 281. Stangebye led the way with a 67, and his teammate Max Dufey fired a 70. Both Robert Johnson and Jean-Marc Chevrotiere shot a 72. Ryan Khounlavong opened the tournament with a 77. 
 
In the second round, Kentucky State University continued to dominate the field, leading and finishing the round with a team total of 301. Stangebye improved from his first-round score with a 66. Johnson was next with a 75, followed by his teammate Duffey finishing the day with a 78. Khounlavong rounded out the team total with an 82. Chevrotiere rounded out the day with an 84. 
 
Stangebye had his third straight round in the ’60s with a final round 69; his teammate Johnson led the Thorobreds with a 68. Chevrotiere had his best round of the tournament with a 69. Dufey completed the team score with a 74, and Ryan rounded out the day with a 77. 
 
Alongside individual winner Stangebye, Johnson finished fourth, Dufey placed seventh, and Chevrotiere tied for ninth.

Kentucky State University captures D2 HBCU golf championship
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

NC A&T football NC A&T football
1.2K
2023 Football

Former NC A&T assistant tabbed for SC State coordinator role
434
2023 Football

HBCU quarterback invited to Commanders rookie minicamp
816
SIAC

Tuskegee softball earns top 10 spot in NCAA tournament
Alfonzo Graham Alfonzo Graham
223
MEAC

Pittsburgh Steelers invite Morgan State RB to camp
Mark Evans NIL New Orleans Saints Mark Evans NIL New Orleans Saints
1.9K
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

New Orleans Saints rookie goes from homeless to top-paid UDFA
To Top
X