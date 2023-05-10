Former NC A&T star Mac McCain waived from Detroit Lions

In recent news, the Detroit Lions waived three players from their roster. Amongst those players was former NC A&T cornerback Mac McCain.
Before diving deep into this, let’s talk about what being “waived” from a team actually means. The standard definition of waived, given by NFL.com, is “A non-vested player (less than four years of service) who is terminated goes through waivers. When he is released another team can claim him within a certain period of time.”
Essentially, when a team has waived a player they are dismissed from the team but their contract isn’t fully terminated therefore opened for another team to accept. If another team wishes to take on the player then the original terms of the player’s contract must follow with him.
Mac McCain signed with the Detroit Lions on February 23, 2023. McMain, who went undrafted from NC A&T, initially joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp and played in one game before being claimed off waivers by Denver again. However, he returned to the Eagles after being waived for the second time by the Broncos.
The Lions recently added Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their secondary depth chart. These new roster additions would make it a tad bit difficult for McMain to see any playing time, therefore, making him expendable.