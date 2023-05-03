Former 3-star recruit transfers to Mississippi Valley State

In transfer portal news, Mississippi Valley State has added former Cincinnati cornerback Johah Lytle to its football roster. The news comes from the former McKinley High School standout’s commitment post on social media.
Born in Canton, Ohio Johah Lytle was a three-year starter for McKinley. During his junior year the 5-11 starter played in seven games recording 44 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception. For Ohio’s Class of 2021 Lytle ranked No. 78 in 247sports.com’s Top 247
The cornerback originally made a verbal commitment to the University of Toledo but he flipped his commitment and switched to the University of Cincinnati after being recruited by current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, the then Defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.
“I would like to start by thanking God for the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing football at the next level. I would also like to thank my family for constantly pushing me and supporting me every step of the way. I would like to thank all of my coaches for helping me become a better man on and off the field. Last but not least, I want to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process. With that being said I am 100% committed to the University of Cincinnati.”
As a redshirt freshman at Cincinnati, Lytle didn’t record any playing time with the Bearcats and Jonah Lytle should bring four years of eligibility with him to Mississippi Valley State.
Under the new leadership of head coach Kendrick Wade, Mississippi Valley State will be celebrating its 70th football season.
The Delta Devils’ season will kickoff on the road Sept. 2 against Central State. The team won’t play on their home field until Sept. 30 when then face off against Florida A&M.