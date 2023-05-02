Washington Commanders draftee KJ Henry son of HBCU assistant

Former Clemson lineman and recent Washington Commanders draft pick KJ Henry didn’t play his college ball at an HBCU — but he does have a special tie to one.
Henry’s father, Kevin, is an assistant coach at North Carolina A&T. He joined Vincent Brown’s staff last month where he will coach safeties.
After a solid, if unspectacular career at Clemson, KJ Henry was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Keith Henry is a huge fan of the franchise his son was drafted into. In fact, when the Henry family got the news that K.J. was headed to the Washington Commanders, his father was wearing a Washington jersey.
“I promise you I was very excited, but no one was screaming louder than my dad. Been a Commanders fan all his life. This has been his team and now it’s my team. It was a big moment, KJ Henry told Tigernet.com.
Keith Henry is currently in his second stint as an assistant at North Carolina A&T. He previously served as a defensive assistant under the legendary Bill Hayes from 1993 through 1995. He also coached the baseball program from 1993 through 1994, winning the MEAC title in his first season and being named the conference’s Coach Of The Year in that sport.
The Commanders didn’t draft any HBCU players, but it did offer a free agent deal to Bowie State’s Joshua Pryor and a camp invite to safety Raymond Boone.