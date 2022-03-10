By

The XFL has come calling and current Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow has decided to answer.



The former NFL receiver has resigned as VSU head coach, a source has confirmed with HBCU Gameday. The news was first reported by Sean Robertson of CBS6.



Barlow has been the head coach at Virginia State since 2016, leading the program to a CIAA title in 2017. His record at VSU is 34-16 including a 5-5 season in 2021.



Barlow previously coached at his alma mater, Alabama State, from 2007 through 2014 going 49-42. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996 and went on to play eight seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver while returning kicks. After five seasons in Jacksonville, he spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Oakland Raiders.



The XFL announced three new hires on Thursday, but none of them were Reggie Barlow. It’s not known whether he’ll be a head coach or an assistant at this point. Which shouldn’t be a surprise as we don’t even know which teams, locations or where the XFL will be televised when it makes its return.

What we do know is that Barlow’s time at Virginia State is done and now it will have to regroup ahead of spring practice. Barlow’s salary was over $150k in 2019, making him one of the higher paid coaches in the CIAA and NCAA Division II football.

