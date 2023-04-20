VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Former HBCU quarterback signs with DC Defenders of XFL

Geremy Hickbottom to join one of the top teams in the XFL.
Posted on

Former HBCU quarterback Geremy Hickbottom, formally from both Grambling State and Tennessee State, has inked a deal with the DC Defenders of the XFL.

Hickbottom spent his first three years at Grambling State. Hickbottom played in 16 games, throwing for 2,823 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over three seasons. For his senior year, he transferred to Tennessee State and appeared in 10 games, accounting for 19 touchdowns by passing for 1,847 yards.

DC Defenders Geremy Hickbottom HBCU XFL Grambling
DC Defenders Geremy Hickbottom HBCU XFL Grambling

Before signing with the DC Defenders, Geremy Hickbottom signed with the Cologne Crocodiles of the German Football League back. Soon after signing, Hickbottom had to back out of the contract due to personal reasons.

The DC Defenders are not foreign to HBCU Culture on their team. Head Coach Reggie Barlow is a product of Alabama State. In an interview with ESPN’s First Take Barlow credits the Hornets for his coaching success.

“I am who I am because of HBCU, because of Alabama State giving me an opportunity to come there to play college football,” Coach Barlow explained on the show. “Also giving me the opportunity to come back and be the head coach. I learned so much from Alabama State, that experience, and then I was able to go on to Virginia State, which is a fine university that gave me an opportunity to continue to be a better coach, to continue to learn my craft.”

Currently, the D.C Defenders have an 8-1 record and are the top team in the XFL North Division.

Former HBCU quarterback signs with DC Defenders of XFL
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.1K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Colorado land former Jackson State receiver
405
Golf

Howard’s Gregory Odom sits at the top of APGA Collegiate Ranking
588
2023 Football

Johnson C. Smith completes football makeover with new turf field
834
Culture

Morgan State tears down 80-year-old segregation era “spite wall”
701
2023 Football

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten ready for Power Five after A&T stint
To Top
X