Former HBCU quarterback signs with DC Defenders of XFL

Former HBCU quarterback Geremy Hickbottom, formally from both Grambling State and Tennessee State, has inked a deal with the DC Defenders of the XFL.
Hickbottom spent his first three years at Grambling State. Hickbottom played in 16 games, throwing for 2,823 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over three seasons. For his senior year, he transferred to Tennessee State and appeared in 10 games, accounting for 19 touchdowns by passing for 1,847 yards.
Before signing with the DC Defenders, Geremy Hickbottom signed with the Cologne Crocodiles of the German Football League back. Soon after signing, Hickbottom had to back out of the contract due to personal reasons.
The DC Defenders are not foreign to HBCU Culture on their team. Head Coach Reggie Barlow is a product of Alabama State. In an interview with ESPN’s First Take Barlow credits the Hornets for his coaching success.
“I am who I am because of HBCU, because of Alabama State giving me an opportunity to come there to play college football,” Coach Barlow explained on the show. “Also giving me the opportunity to come back and be the head coach. I learned so much from Alabama State, that experience, and then I was able to go on to Virginia State, which is a fine university that gave me an opportunity to continue to be a better coach, to continue to learn my craft.”
Currently, the D.C Defenders have an 8-1 record and are the top team in the XFL North Division.