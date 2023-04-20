Alabama State softball holds off Georgia Tech for the win

By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State University stranded the tying and go ahead runs in final two innings to preserve a 6-4 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Newborn Field.

What a W in the ATL! Back at it on Friday vs. Alabama A&M at 5 PM.



K. DeRaumus 2 H, 1 RBI

A. Preston HR 2 RBI

A. Scott 1 H, 1 RBI



WP: B. Greenlee 13-8

Save: O. Brown (1)#IAMSWAC | #SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/GhkKEq3bm1 — Alabama State Softball (@BamaStateSB) April 19, 2023

How It Happened

Alex Preston hit a two-run home run after Kindall DeRamus drew a leadoff walk to give Alabama State a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

hit a two-run home run after drew a leadoff walk to give Alabama State a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Hornets added two runs to build the lead to 4-0 in the second. DeRaumus walked and scored on an Alana Scott RBI single, and Scott came home two plays later after a fielding error.

RBI single, and Scott came home two plays later after a fielding error. Georgia Tech put a runner in scoring position, but starter Bailey Greenlee got a ground out and fly out to strand the runner at third in the third inning.

got a ground out and fly out to strand the runner at third in the third inning. Emma Minghini’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, trailing 4-1.

Kiana Parrish , Lauryn Maher , and Jasmine Rogers walked to open the fifth. A run scored on a wild pitch and DeRamus singled home Maher to make the score 6-1.

, , and walked to open the fifth. A run scored on a wild pitch and DeRamus singled home Maher to make the score 6-1. Georgia Tech put two runners with one out, but the Lady Hornets turned a a 5-3 double play to end the fifth and preserve the 6-1 lead.

Caroline Davis was hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Ella Edgmon had an RBI single as Georgia Tech cut the ASU lead to 6-3 in the sixth.

Alabama State turned its second double play of the game to preserve the lead going into the seventh inning.

Georgia Tech cut the lead to 6-4 but Olivia Brown got a pop out, a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.

In The Circle

Bailey Greenlee (13-8) allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win.

(13-8) allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win. Sophie Voyles (2-6) gave two runs on a hit with three walks in two-thirds of an inning to suffer the loss.

Oiivia Brown (1) worked the final two innings, giving up one run on four hits with a strikeout to earn the save.

Inside The Box

DeRamus finished with two hits and an RBI as the only Lady Hornet with multiple hits.

Preston had two RBI on her first inning home run as the only Lady Hornet with an extra base hit.

Scott added RBI singles for Alabama State.

Alabama State University host Alabama A&M for a SWAC series starting on Friday April, 21 at 5 p.m.

Alabama State softball holds off Georgia Tech for the win