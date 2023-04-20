Alabama State softball holds off Georgia Tech for the win

By
Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State University stranded the tying and go ahead runs in final two innings to preserve a 6-4 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Newborn Field.
How It Happened
- Alex Preston hit a two-run home run after Kindall DeRamus drew a leadoff walk to give Alabama State a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
- The Hornets added two runs to build the lead to 4-0 in the second. DeRaumus walked and scored on an Alana Scott RBI single, and Scott came home two plays later after a fielding error.
- Georgia Tech put a runner in scoring position, but starter Bailey Greenlee got a ground out and fly out to strand the runner at third in the third inning.
- Emma Minghini’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, trailing 4-1.
- Kiana Parrish, Lauryn Maher, and Jasmine Rogers walked to open the fifth. A run scored on a wild pitch and DeRamus singled home Maher to make the score 6-1.
- Georgia Tech put two runners with one out, but the Lady Hornets turned a a 5-3 double play to end the fifth and preserve the 6-1 lead.
- Caroline Davis was hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Ella Edgmon had an RBI single as Georgia Tech cut the ASU lead to 6-3 in the sixth.
- Alabama State turned its second double play of the game to preserve the lead going into the seventh inning.
- Georgia Tech cut the lead to 6-4 but Olivia Brown got a pop out, a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.
In The Circle
- Bailey Greenlee (13-8) allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win.
- Sophie Voyles (2-6) gave two runs on a hit with three walks in two-thirds of an inning to suffer the loss.
- Oiivia Brown (1) worked the final two innings, giving up one run on four hits with a strikeout to earn the save.
Inside The Box
- DeRamus finished with two hits and an RBI as the only Lady Hornet with multiple hits.
- Preston had two RBI on her first inning home run as the only Lady Hornet with an extra base hit.
- Scott added RBI singles for Alabama State.
Alabama State University host Alabama A&M for a SWAC series starting on Friday April, 21 at 5 p.m.