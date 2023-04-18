Florida Memorial University releases 2023 football schedule

Courtesy of Florida Memorial University
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Florida Memorial has announced the 2023 football schedule, and it is sure to be a sensational season under second-year head coach Bobby Rome.
“Our 2023 football schedule is very competitive and unique,” Rome explained. “Our schedule features multiple teams from different divisions throughout college football. We face teams from the Division III level all the way up to the Division I, so our guys get an opportunity to showcase their talent against almost every level in college football. We’re very proud and appreciative of that, and we look forward to this upcoming football season,” said Rome.
The 2023 slate features four home games and seven road games, including a contest against an NCAA FCS opponent.
The Lions open the 2023 campaign with a trip to Georgia to take on Division III opponent LaGrange University on August 26, followed by a trip to Duval County to take on instate foe Edward Waters University in the Big Cat Classic on Sept. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla. Last year, FMU escaped with a 39-34 win at home in Coach Rome’s first career victory as Lions head coach.
Following a bye week, Florida Memorial travels to Louisiana to take on NCAA FCS Division 1 opponent Grambling State University at historic Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
The following week, the Lions host first-year program John Melvin University in the home opener at Betty T. Ferguson Stadium on Sept. 23. FMU then travels west to take on Ave Maria in the conference opener to close out the month of September.
On Oct. 7, the Lions return home to host Warner University in a rematch of last year’s 49-22 victory for FMU. The Battle of Miami Gardens against conference opponent St. Thomas University is set for Oct. 14.
Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 21, where the Lions will go head-to-head against Webber University. FMU then hits the road to face Southeastern University on Oct. 28 in Lakeland, Fla.
On Nov. 4, the Lions go back to Georgia to take on first-year program Thomas University in SUN conference competition.
In addition, the annual Spring Game is set for Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.
All home games will be played at Betty T. Ferguson Stadium in Miami Gardens.