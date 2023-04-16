By

Hip-hop legend and Grambling State alumnus E-40 is the latest celebrity to get caught up in some drama at an NBA game.

The Bay Area legend was kicked out of the game as his Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings on the road in Game One of their NBA playoffs series.

E-40 is now giving his side of the story. He released a statement on what happened Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento.

During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.

Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior.

E-40 recently made headlines for giving back to his alma mater, and was honored by the school with a studio named after him.

E-40 says racial bias got him kicked out of NBA playoff game