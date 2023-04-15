By

Courtesy: Norfolk State University Athletics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norfolk State University seniors Kris Bankston and Joe Bryant Jr. closed out their time at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) on Saturday afternoon, on the court together in front of a hometown crowd.

Established in 1953, the PIT annual selects 64 of the best senior college basketball players in the nation to compete in front of professional scouts. Bankston and Bryant became the first Spartans to compete in the prestigious event since Kyle O’Quinn participated in 2012.

Bryant took the floor first of the two, with the first of his three matchups coming on Wednesday at Churchland High School. Playing for the “Portsmouth Partnership” team, Bryant showed off his scoring and passing abilities, finishing the night with 13 points and six assists.

The Norfolk native returned to action the next afternoon against Portsmouth Sports Club, posting nine points, seven rebounds, and a team-high six assists.

Bankston made his PIT debut on Thursday evening as part of the “Jani King” team, recording five points in three rebounds, including a dazzling baseline slam and acrobatic alley oop layup.

The Little Rock, Ark. product came out determined on Friday afternoon, providing four highlight dunks in his second appearance of the week. Racking up 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals, Bankston displayed his talents at the rim, on the glass, and on the defensive side of the floor.

One more matchup remained for the Norfolk State University representatives on Saturday, as Bryant and Bankston shared the floor once more. For the first time in their careers, though, the college teammates squared off on opposite teams.

Bryant recorded two points and four rebounds in the closing battle, while Bankston contributed seven points and four rebounds.

Norfolk State University seniors impressed at PIT